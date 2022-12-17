Plumbing expert shares tips to winterize your home and save you money

With temperatures forecasted to drop, experts at Village Plumbing say right now is the best time to take action.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Santa Claus is heading to town, and some North Pole temperatures are ahead of his visit.

The experts at Village Plumbing and Air say now is the time to take a break from wrapping inside and start wrapping outside.

"This kind of wrapping will help you save money instead of cost money," Kyle Ernsting, a service technician with Village Plumbing and Air, said.

He said the average Houston home has one water connection point, either on your home's left or right side.

And he recommends using foam self-seal pipe insulation to cover the entire exposed pipe.

Houston has gone through freezing Christmas weather before. Back in 1989, we woke up to 20-degree weather, and pipes across the city froze.

Our ABC13 camera caught crews in a parking garage at The Galleria, removing blocks of ice from inside pipes.

It's those exposed, outdoor pipes that experts are most worried about.

They also warned you not to forget about the pipes in your attic. Losing power inside your home will make these pipes vulnerable too.

"You want your pipes to be completely wrapped," Ernsting said while pointing out a maze of attic pipes all wrapped.

If you can't make it to a hardware store to buy pipe wrapping, plumbing companies will come to you to do the job, and you can also use household towels and tape.

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.