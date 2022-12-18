Houston-area hardware stores look to keep up with demand as freezing temperatures move to city

Our confidence is growing that an arctic blast will send temps tumbling Christmas weekend, and there's still a small but legit chance for snow.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the arctic front moving to Houston on Thursday, ABC13 looked into how Houstonians are preparing ahead of the expected freezing temperatures and what local hardware stores are saying about the supply-demand.

Eyewitness News went to C &D Hardware and Gifts in the Houston Heights area and saw many residents gearing up to winterize their homes.

The owner of C &D, Duane Myers, says they've been in a mad scramble to get winter essentials in for the upcoming week, having already sold through most of their supplies.

"We still have a lot of pipe wrap left, but the faucet covers and plant stuff is going really fast," Myers said.

Myers said they're hoping to order more supplies to keep up with the demand.

Pipe, plant protectors, and faucet covers are customers' most popular items.

"Just anything that can prolong the heat in the pipes is selling quickly," the owner said.

In preparation for the frigid temps, officials with the National Weather Service for the Houston and Galveston area say it's important to begin preparation early to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

At the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, officials monitor the weather patterns closely and recommend that people be prepared with household essentials.

"You always want to make sure that you're ready to be able to face those things, prepared with 7-10 days of food and water, medication, supplies for your pets, things like that," Brian Murray of the Harris County Office of Emergency Management said.

The Houston Fire Department said it expects many people to be running their heating systems, so it would like to remind people to do it safely.

"Before you turn on your furnaces, have them checked, carbon monoxide can build up quickly, and it can be dangerous, and also don't use your stoves to heat your home," Chief Samuel Peña recommended.