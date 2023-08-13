Pregnant woman among 3 shot outside ice house in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A triple-shooting outside of an ice house in southeast Houston left one person dead, a pregnant woman shot, and another man injured Sunday morning, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired in the parking lot of an ice house in the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa at about 1:38 a.m.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, but it's unclear what about.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man and a pregnant woman who were shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman, who was shot in the arm, was taken to the hospital. Police say she and her baby are expected to be OK.

About an hour after the shooting, a vehicle with multiple bullet holes showed up at another hospital with several men inside, including one who had been shot outside of the ice house, according to investigators.

The police department said detectives are at the hospital taking statements from the men who arrived with the third shooting victim.

"Currently, we do not have the medical status of that individual victim, and officers are currently down at the hospital to take statements from the other three individuals inside the vehicle," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time, and said they're trying to work on putting together a description of the shooter.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

