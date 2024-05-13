3 people shot in drive-by at slab car event on Houston's southside, police say

The shooter allegedly fired into a crowd of people who were gathered in a parking lot for a slab event. One of the victims managed to leave the scene and call for help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened while a crowd was gathered for a slab car event on Houston's southside along Old Spanish Trail.

Houston police said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3300 block of Old Spanish Trail near SH-288.

According to investigators, a man in his 20s was shot in the leg and shoulder. Another man was shot in the head.

The third victim -- a 24-year-old woman who was shot in the lower back -- was able to leave the location and call for help.

"While the individuals were gathered in one parking lot, a vehicle that's only been described as a white car drove by and shot in the Foot Locker parking lot, into a crowd of people. In that crowd we had three victims struck," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

All three victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

The only information investigators had about the wanted shooter is that they were in a white car.

