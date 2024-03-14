Charges pending against 21-year-old suspect after woman and 3-year-old injured in shootout: HCSO

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are getting a clearer picture of how a shootout unfolded in broad daylight in northwest Harris County on Wednesday. A woman and her 3-year-old daughter were among those injured, and investigators believe it all started with a drug deal between the child's father and a suspect.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the Point Northwest Apartments at 8750 Point Park. According to HCSO, a man, identified as the suspect, showed up at the family's complex to do a drug deal with the father.

That's when the suspect allegedly tried to rob the family before the father and the suspect started shooting at each other.

Authorities said the suspect shot the woman and her toddler and fired at another resident who happened to be watching from his balcony.

The bystander wasn't hit, but the woman and her child were driven to the hospital for their injuries, deputies said.

3-year-old among 3 shot at NW Harris Co. apartment complex, HCSO says

A 3-year-old child and a woman were wounded when shots were fired at the Point Northwest Apartments on Point Park, the Harris County sheriff said.

The suspect reportedly drove himself to the hospital after being shot by the child's father. ABC13 learned he's recovering at the same hospital where the mother and daughter were taken. Everyone who was shot is expected to be OK.

"What's sad here is that there are so many residents - just speaking out here and canvassing the area, they're tired of all this violent crime, and all this unnecessary stuff," Robert Schields with HCSO said.

"It doesn't surprise me at all. All I can say is - keep your business where it's at, and you won't get in trouble or nothing. Sure enough, just watch over your kids. All the time," one neighbor said.

Investigators said charges are pending for a 21-year-old man, whose name has not been released.

