Investigation continues after man kills 2 family members and himself in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The investigation of a murder-suicide continues on Tuesday after three bodies were found at a home in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 4900 block of Danfield Drive at about 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

The call came after neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man moving a body outside the house.

When investigators arrived, they said they found the bodies of a 67-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman in the backyard, who died from gunshot wounds.

They later found who they believe is the gunman, a 23-year-old man, dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a garage apartment behind the house.

On Tuesday, a neighbor spoke with Eyewitness News, saying he believes the gunman was the victims' grandson. He said the suspect lived in that garage apartment where his body was found.

The neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, told ABC13 that he heard gunshots and screaming on Monday night and ran back into his home to make sure his family was safe before calling the police.

Their identities are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The suspect and victims' families declined requests for comment and asked for privacy at this time.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker recorded eight homicides in the last 12 months in this area, which includes Almeda Plaza, South Glen, Dumbarton Oaks, and Briarwick. Eight homicides were counted in 2023. Four were recorded in each of 2021 and 2022.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

