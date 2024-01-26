3 teens shot during altercation with another driver on Southwest Freeway near Gulfton, HPD says

The 19-year-old driver told police a middle-aged man in a Toyota Tundra was tailgating them before he rolled his window down and fired multiple shots into their SUV. One teen is in critical condition.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teenagers are in the hospital after gunshots rang out while they were driving on the I-69 Southwest Freeway near the Gulfton area overnight.

Houston police said the teens, who were in a Buick SUV, had just finished bowling at a Main Event in Humble. They were headed across town to eat at a Denny's when they had an interaction with a Toyota Tundra while driving southbound on the Southwest Freeway around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

The teen driver told investigators the pickup started tailgating them near the Hillcroft Street exit. At some point, the driver sped up and pulled up alongside their Buick. Both groups rolled down their windows, and words were exchanged, police said.

That's when the driver of the Tundra allegedly pulled out a pistol and started shooting at them.

"It doesn't seem like there were a lot of words exchanged. All of a sudden, our driver pulled out a pistol and started shooting into their car, several rounds, five to six went into their car," Lt. R. Willkens said.

The front seat passenger, who police believe is 19 years old, was shot in the head. He's in critical condition. Two young women in the backseat, ages 18 and 19, were also shot, police said. One of them was struck in the knee and the other was struck in the foot.

The 19-year-old driver, who was not injured, went to Memorial Hermann Southwest to get help. Video from the scene shows a slew of HPD vehicles in the hospital parking lot.

Investigators didn't have a clear description of the shooter other than him being a middle-aged Hispanic man, according to the teen driver. He also said there might have been a passenger in the Tundra.

