74-year-old says he was robbed in his driveway after being followed from bank in Rice Military area

A robbery victim told police he believes he was followed from the bank after video caught the suspect lurking close behind before running at the 74-year-old in his driveway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's happened too many times in the past few months. Another robbery victim was followed home from the bank and targeted in the driveway, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD released surveillance video of the same story involving a 74-year-old man in the Rice Military area.

The robbery was caught on video on Oct. 11 in the 50 block of W. Terrace Drive. Police said the 74-year-old just arrived home after a trip to the bank and was walking in his driveway when he was suddenly approached by an unknown man.

Surveillance video shows the suspect pulling over, getting out of a car, running toward the man, and snatching an envelope from his hand. The suspect then ran back to a silver Chrysler 300 with paper plates and fled the scene.

The victim reported to police that he had just been at the Amegy bank at 2105 Tyler Street and believes that the suspect followed him home.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who is about 30 years old and was last seen wearing a black pullover and gray pants.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

