Conroe PD lieutenant dies days after injuries during storm in Trinity County, police say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The intense storms that pounded southeast Texas have now claimed a Conroe Police Department lieutenant's life, according to authorities.

On Friday, Conroe police said Lt. James "Jimmy" Waller succumbed to injuries he suffered days earlier on Sunday while he and his wife were at their Trinity County home.

According to the National Weather Service, Waller was caught in the middle of a confirmed EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds that touched down in the Rock Creek subdivision.

"Jimmy was a fighter, and he fought hard to the end," Conroe police said. "After multiple surgeries, physicians determined that his injuries were too great to sustain life."

They added that his family members were able to spend time with him before he died.

Waller's wife also received treatment and remained by her husband's side, police said. Her condition was not disclosed.

