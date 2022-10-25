2 suspects wanted for robbing man in west Houston driveway after he drew money from ATM, HPD says

A man who was robbed outside his home says he believes he was followed home after drawing money from a Chase bank ATM.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The men officials say robbed a 45-year-old man at gunpoint in front of his home in September are now wanted for aggravated robbery.

Police say that on Saturday, Sept. 3, at about 11:30 a.m., the victim was exiting his vehicle on his driveway in the 700 block of Trademark Place when a black Dodge Charger with a stolen license plate pulled up to the front of the driveway and two unknown men got out.

One of the men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The two suspects then grabbed the money, went back into the vehicle they came in, and fled the scene.

The victim told police he believes the suspects following him home.

Prior to the incident, he withdrew money from an ATM at a Chase bank at 9704 Katy Freeway.

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying the suspects they describe as two Black men wearing dark clothing. They were driving the black four-door Dodge Charger with black wheels.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.