Houston man robbed in driveway in broad daylight after leaving bank, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help to find the two men seen on video grabbing an envelope of cash from a victim in a driveway.It happened Monday, July 13 around 12:50 p.m. as the victim pulled into the driveway of a house in the 6000 block of Rowan Lane. He got out of his vehicle while holding an envelope containing cash.As he was opening a gate leading into the home, the first robber got out of a black Infiniti QX80 and approached him, trying to take the envelope.According to HPD, the victim started to punch him. That's when a second robber approached the victim, making a motion like he was armed with a handgun.The victim backed off as the second suspect grabbed the envelope with cash inside. Both men ran back to the Infiniti and took off.Officials say the victim told them that he had just come from a bank on Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway and believes he may have been followed.Police describe the first suspect as a Black man wearing a gray/blue long-sleeved shirt, gray washed jeans and black and white shoes. The second suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black T-shirt with a white muscle shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes.The SUV they were in had heavily-tinted windows, chrome trim around the window and chrome rails on the roof rack.If you have any information, you can report tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or arrests.