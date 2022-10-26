Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say

The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for two robbery suspects who came face-to-face with a man in his own driveway, demanding cash as he stepped out of his car.

The grainy footage in the video player above shows a black four-door Charger approaching the victim.

The man had just left an ATM at a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway back on Sept. 3, police said.

Police believe he was followed to his home in the 700 block of Trademark Place in the Energy Corridor.

The victim told police that the suspects pulled up to the front of his driveway and got out of the Charger, with one of the suspects pointing a handgun at him. The men took the victim's money and drove off.

The only suspect description police provided is that they are two Black men who were last seen wearing dark clothing.

The license plate on the Charger was stolen off another vehicle, according to police.

If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.