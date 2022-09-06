16-year-old's body found more than 50 miles from where she was last seen at work

A murder mystery stretches over 55 miles between west Harris County and rural Liberty County after a 16-year-old girl was found shot to death on the side of the road while in her work uniform.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Family members and co-workers of a Hispanic 16-year-old murder victim are left to wonder how her body ended up on the side of the road in a Cleveland rural neighborhood.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said she was found dead at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday from what appears to be a gunshot wound. They said she was wearing a hairnet, shirt, and blue cap that said "Niko's" on it.

Staff at Niko Niko's Greek and American Cafe near Beltway 8 confirmed with ABC13 that the victim was one of their employees. They declined to go on camera until more details are released but said they are devastated by the news, sharing that she was last seen at work Saturday evening.

The question now remains on what happened within the 55 miles from her work and where her body was found.

Investigators said her family has been notified but will not release her identity due to her age. ABC13 reached out to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office for more information but was told those who could answer our questions were off for the Labor Day holiday.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Liberty County Sheriff's Office at (936) 336-4500 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP.

Tips leading to the responsible person's arrest may receive a cash reward, and the caller's identity will remain anonymous.

