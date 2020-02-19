Roughnecks star who made 3 TD grabs wins another XFL award for Houston

After reeling in three catches for scores, Houston wide receiver Cam Phillips was named the league's best player of Week 2.
Phillips caught eight of quarterback P.J. Walker's passes for 63 yards in route of a 28-24 win against the St. Louis BattleHawks.
Walker was the inaugural XFL Star of the Week and could have easily repeated the honor himself. He went 20-for-31 on passes for 170 yards against St. Louis.
XFL STARS OF THE WEEK: This week’s @xfl2020 star of the week is @XFLRoughnecks’ @camphil5. The week before, his QB, @pjwalker_5 won it. The teammates are all smiles. #ForTheH #XFL2020 https://t.co/9KRjmJsZcd pic.twitter.com/FN7xqnu5Id— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) February 19, 2020
Can the Roughnecks make a case for another player of the week award? They just might.
Houston, which is undefeated heading into Week 3, faces the last-place Tampa Bay Vipers on the road.
Their matchup airs live on ABC13, this Saturday at 1 p.m.
