Houston Roughnecks drop season opener vs. Memphis Showboats in 1st game of UFL

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks dropped its season opener, 18-12, to the Memphis Showboats at home on Sunday afternoon.

At halftime, Houston was outscored by Memphis trailing 15-3.

Despite the defeat, the standout players for the Roughnecks included linebacker Reuben Foster, who snagged six tackles and one interception, and defensive tackle Keonte Schad, who had three tackles and forced one fumble.

On Week 1, Roughnecks' starting quarterback Jarret Guarantano scored one touchdown for the game.

In fact, the official in-game attendance for the Roughnecks' season opener was 9,157.

Houston will travel to Washington D.C. for their matchup against the D.C. Defenders on Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m.

Background information on Roughnecks prior to season opener

The Roughnecks brought in Curtis "CJ" Johnson to helm Houston's new UFL team. Johnson, 62, comes in with over 40 years of coaching experience from the collegiate and professional level in football. He was a part of coaching staff with NFL teams including the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints.

Houston also named Guarantano, a former Tennessee and Washington State product, as the team's starting quarterback for Week 1. The 26-year-old Guarantano agreed to a deal with the USGFL's Houston Gamblers in December of 2023 before the team rebranded as the UFL's Roughnecks.

Roughnecks' 2024 remaining schedule:

Week 2: Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders, Sunday, April 7, 3 p.m.

Week 3: Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers, Sunday, April 14, 11 a.m. on ABC13

Week 4: Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m.

Week 5: Birmingham Stallions at Houston Roughnecks, Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Week 6: Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Week 7: San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 12, 2 p.m. on ESPN

Week 8: Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Week 9: Michigan Panthers at Houston Roughnecks, Sunday, May 26, 1:30 p.m.

Week 10: Houston Roughnecks at Memphis Showboats, Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m.