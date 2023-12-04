Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies confirmed two people, including a woman and a chase suspect, were killed in a wrong-way crash.

Chase suspect and woman he hit die in wrong-way Hardy Toll Road crash, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies are releasing information three days after two people were killed in a chase that ended in a wrong-way crash on the Hardy Toll Road.

Eyewitness News learned that a 56-year-old woman, identified as Tara Denise Taylor, was killed during Friday's incident after being hit by the wrong-way driver.

The chase suspect, who has not been identified, also died.

Pct. 4 said the pursuit started on Louetta Road over a stolen vehicle and continued the wrong way into the Hardy Toll Road at Airtex.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Hardy Toll Road northbound near North Beltway reopened hours after wrong-way chase crash

Eyewitness News captured what was left of two vehicles that were mangled in a wrong-way chase crash on Friday.

The driver reportedly had a flat tire but still refused to stop before the crash near Richey at about 3 p.m.

Chief Deputy Donald Steward told ABC13 that deputies continued the chase to alert other drivers.

Steward said they're looking into whether Pct. 4's chase policy was violated, but couldn't say if the deputy constable involved is still on active duty.

ABC13 asked Pct. 4 for a copy of their chase policy, but they did not release it.