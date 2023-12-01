Eyewitness News is monitoring the latest on the Hardy Toll Road north of the 610 Loop after authorities say a chase going the wrong way has ended.

Wrong-way driver was reportedly fleeing from deputies before crashing out on Hardy Toll Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic is blocked on the Hardy Toll Road after a wrong-way driver reportedly fleeing from deputies caused a crash in the northbound lanes in north Harris County on Friday.

Mark Herman with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the chase started on Louetta Road.

The driver reportedly had a flat tire but still refused to stop.

Houston Transtar cameras showed the backup along the toll road as a result of the incident.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority warned drivers to expect delays as all northbound Hardy Toll Road lanes are closed at Richey due to the multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is being diverted to Beltway 8, and any drivers heading to Bush Airport should use JFK Boulevard instead of the Hardy Airport Connector, HCTRA said.

It's unclear why the suspect was being chased and if anyone was hurt in the crash.

An ABC13 crew is headed to the scene to find out more about this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening for live updates.

