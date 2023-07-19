Intoxicated driver gets 10-year sentence for double fatal wrong-way crash on I-45 North Freeway

LaQuenta Housley, 20, and Andrew Griffin, 31, were killed in the 2021 crash. The driver got 10 years for both intoxication manslaughter charges, but will serve them concurrently.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is going to prison for 10 years after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-45.

LaQuenta Housley, 20, and Andrew Griffin, 31, were killed in the crash on Dec. 19, 2021.

Houston police said Sarah Gay was intoxicated when she drove northbound in the southbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway near the White Oak exit and hit two cars. Houseley and Griffin were in the same car, and the other driver involved wasn't seriously hurt.

Gay, who was 26 years old at the time of the crash, was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison this week for both counts. The sentences will be served concurrently.

