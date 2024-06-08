EB lanes near Westpark Tollway at Highway 6 closed as authorities work to clear wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An early morning crash that shut down all eastbound lanes of the Westpark Tollway Saturday has been cleared.

The lanes reopened shortly after 7: 30 a.m. Saturday.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority posted on the platform X, formerly Twitter, that a wrong-way driver caused the crash.

The area of impact where drivers will experience delays is near Highway 6.

Drivers were diverted to the FM 1464 exit. However, the eastbound lanes near Westheimer Place are closed.

Houston TranStar cameras show cars backed up as emergency vehicles and personnel were on the scene.

Authorities did not elaborate on how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC13 is working to gather more information and will update as soon as it becomes available. Watch Eyewitness News starting at 9 a.m. for further details.

