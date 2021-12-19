wrong way

Man and woman killed in wrong-way crash on North Freeway

By Patrina Adger
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are trying to determine why a driver was going the wrong way on the North Freeway just before a deadly crash.

Officers say a woman crashed into two other vehicles, killing two people.

Police were on the scene of the fatal crash for five hours after they got a call that a driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-45 near the White Oak exit.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said about one minute later, there was a report of an accident.

At the scene, they found three mangled vehicles in the roadway. Police said the wrong-way driver hit two vehicles.

A man and a woman in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

"Right now, we're in the preliminary parts of the investigation. So it's unknown what all the contributing factors are to this accident," Officer James Bryant said. "The reports that we got from the initial call was a black Charger, which is the description of one of the cars on the scene. So it appears that that may be the vehicle."

The wrong-way driver in the Charger and a man in another vehicle were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officials were investigating if the wrong-way driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
