26-year-old charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 26-year-old woman has been charged for the deaths involved in a wrong-way crash on the North Freeway that killed two people.The incident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 North Freeway.Houston police said 26-year-old Sarah Gay was in a black Dodge Charger driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-45 near the White Oak exit. Gay then slammed into a black Kia Rio and gray Kia Soul.The man and woman inside the Kia Rio were pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, Gay and the driver of the Kia Soul were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.According to authorities, Gay showed signs of impairment at the scene.Gay was charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.The identities of the man and woman killed are still pending.