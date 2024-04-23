Driver was weaving in traffic before double fatal head-on crash in Alief, HPD says

The at-fault driver struck an initial car, which ended up spinning out and hitting a pole. Then, the driver went into the oncoming lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on, HPD said.

The at-fault driver struck an initial car, which ended up spinning out and hitting a pole. Then, the driver went into the oncoming lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on, HPD said.

The at-fault driver struck an initial car, which ended up spinning out and hitting a pole. Then, the driver went into the oncoming lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on, HPD said.

The at-fault driver struck an initial car, which ended up spinning out and hitting a pole. Then, the driver went into the oncoming lanes and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Monday night in southwest Houston's Alief area, according to police.

Houston police said witnesses saw a Dodge pickup weaving in and out of traffic while speeding on Synott Road near Clarewood Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The driver tried to swerve around a car but crashed into a Nissan Altima, according to HPD. The Nissan was sent spinning and struck a pole.

Police said the driver of the pickup then went into the wrong lane and hit a Chevy Malibu head-on.

"One male that stayed on scene, he was actively trying to help the victim who was in the Chevy Malibu. He was trying to get him out. We believe that he was alive at that time, but they were unable to save his life," Sgt. Dallas said.

The driver of the pickup truck and the driver of the Chevy Malibu were killed, according to HPD.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.