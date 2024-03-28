Where's the worst seat at Minute Maid Park? Analysis says it's here, but it's not MLB's worst

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's crazy to think that Minute Maid Park is 24 years old. It's also fitting that its 2024 Opening Day matchup - Astros vs. Yankees - is the same one played during the Houston ballpark's first-ever game in 2000.

The Juice Box is already filled with history and memories, but one thing that might be worth forgetting is what one analysis called the worst seat in the park.

According to Bookies.com, the sports betting resource site analyzed all 30 MLB venues' seating arrangments and determined the worst seat in each ballpark using an algorithm weighed on various metrics relevant to fan comfort and convenience.

The analysis identified the worst seat and scored it on six categories: view obstruction, distance from home plate, plate and seat angle, exposure to the elements, proximity to concessions and restrooms, and overall comfort.

The website then ranked each venue's worst seat, with historic Fenway Park's worst scoring 17 out of 60.

'Stros fans can take comfort in the fact that the website scores it as the 28th worst of the worst, but Section 104, Row 3, Seat 1 in the famed Crawford Boxes isn't the greatest, scoring 30 out of 60, according to Bookies.com.

In addition, the seat's $68.40 price tag is the second-highest on the list behind - no surprise - Dodger Stadium's worst, costing $119.

Why was it just the 28th-worst seat on the ranking?

"Despite the terribly obstructed view here - the ballpark's other amenities helped this score," Bookies.com explained.

The Saint Arnold's Beer Garden is right behind it. Just saying.

Eyewitness Sports asks you, Astros fans. Have you sat in this seat? Is there a worse place at MMP? Sound off on Facebook.

Bookies.com identified a seat in the Crawford Boxes right behind the left foul pole as Minute Maid Park's worst. Courtesy: Bookies.com via A View From My Seat

Minute Maid Park will have new food items courtesy of Aramark for 2024. The Houston Astros' home will also have a new slogan throughout: Relentless.

