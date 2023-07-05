Minute Maid Park ranked 8th for most 'Instagrammed' MLB ballparks behind Dodger Stadium, 6 others

"Bobby Dynamite" is the man behind the engine throttle at Minute Maid Park. You already know his most visible job. Here are some other things about the Houston fixture.

Online gaming site aGamble.com published the ranking from data collected during the first two months of the 2023 season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' home since 2000 is a big hit on Instagram, according to geotagging data compiled by aGamble.com.

The sports gaming website declares Minute Maid Park in the downtown area of the fourth-largest city in America as the eighth-most "Instagrammable" MLB ballpark based on stats from the first two months of the 2023 season.

And what's not worth doing it for the 'Gram at the Juice Box? The championship ballpark boasts the only celebratory train and locomotive track in the majors, and the concessions are worth showing followers what they're missing. Killen's Barbecue, anyone?

AGamble.com counted 854,000 IG post geotags from MMP.

"It's no surprise that the home stadium of the 2022 World Series champions cracked the top 10 list of most Instagrammed ballparks," aGamble.com wrote. "Astros' fans are so proud to show off their championship team that the stadium has more than 850,000 geotagged Instagram posts."

Minute Maid Park is the highest-ranked indoor or retractable roof stadium on the list.

A screen capture shows a post from July 4, 2023, published by the Houston Astros. Courtesy: Instagram/astros

Who placed ahead of MMP and the Astros? Well, mostly hated rivals.

Dodger Stadium claims the top spot, followed by Boston's Fenway Park, the Cubs' Wrigley Field, Yankee Stadium, San Francisco's Oracle Park, Angel Stadium, and the Mets' Citi Field.

These venues all claim at least 1 million geotags.

Astros fans, though, might get a kick out of this: Arlington's Globe Life Field, which is the newest ballpark in MLB, placed 28th out of 30 venues - even ranking worse than the crumbling but still-standing Oakland Coliseum.

The Rangers' home has just 187,700 geotags in two months.

The full list can be found on aGamble's website.

