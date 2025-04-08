Fort Bend ISD considers gender policy similar to Katy and Cy-Fair ISD

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD is considering a controversial policy that would require the district to notify parents if their child requests to use a different name or pronoun.

Similar policies are already in place in Katy ISD and Cy-Fair ISD.

Cy-Fair ISD's policy bans giving students any kind of instruction or referrals about gender identity, and requires students to use restrooms and locker rooms that align with their biological sex.

Some trustees in that district have said the policy is about protecting parents and children, and clearing up any confusion, but several students have spoken out against it.

The policy was discussed at FBISD's board meeting Monday night.

"Our community generally is very supportive of equal rights for all people... and our community is strongly opposed to any kind of discrimination for any reason whatsoever. But once it becomes the privacy and safety rights of people in bathrooms, that's a place where a lot of people draw the line," FBISD board member David Hamilton said during the meeting.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, a vote on Fort Bend ISD's policy could come as soon as next week, on April 14.

ABC13 has reached out to the district for more information.

