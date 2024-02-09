Astros reloading in 2024 with new Minute Maid Park food items and rally campaign: 'Relentless'

Minute Maid Park will have new food items courtesy of Aramark for 2024. The Houston Astros' home will also have a new slogan throughout: Relentless.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros made a major announcement on Wednesday about what fans will see at the ballpark in the future as the team announced a five-year extension for All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve. On Thursday, the 'Stros focused on the present as the club unveiled numerous themes for the 2024 season.

Aramark Sports & Entertainment executive chef Scott Strickland debuted several new food concepts at Minute Maid Park, including HTX Tacos, Pennant Pickle Dogs, Curveball Corn Dogs, AstroNautchos, Sopapillas, and Beef Birria Empanadas. The Astros and Aramark will offer 54 permanent and 67 portable food and beverage locations for the 2024 season.

Additionally, the Astros announced the franchise's campaign for the 2024 season: "Relentless."

"This team is absolutely relentless," Astros general manager Dana Brown noted. "The injuries last year that we had, we continued to chug along. There was no panic. These guys come to play. Even after a tough loss, we somehow figured out how to come back. It's definitely a relentless team. It's a fun team to be a part of. The fanbase is great, and we like to keep the window open on winning - so let's go."

The Astros have been to a record seven straight American League Championship Series. According to ESPN Bet, they are the odds-on favorite to win the American League pennant and play in the World Series.

The 'Stros open their 2024 season on Thursday, March 28, at home vs. the New York Yankees.

