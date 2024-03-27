Astros Opening Day isn't the only show on Thursday. Beware of downtown traffic.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' Game No. 1 is underway.

On Thursday, the 'Stros started their "relentless" pursuit of October baseball by hosting an American League rival historically linked to the playoffs in the fall - the New York Yankees.

ABC13 Sports set the table for you ahead of MLB Opening Day 2024, including what and who are new to the team and what to expect when entering Minute Maid Park.

What will traffic and weather be like in downtown Houston?

The Astros are just one of the shows in town. Seven blocks down from Minute Maid Park, Toyota Center is hosting pop legend Madonna in concert, with doors open at 7:30 p.m.

ABC13 traffic anchor Elissa Rivas also pointed out that the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on St. Joseph Parkway is holding its Holy Thursday service at 7 p.m.

Fans should be aware of congestion after the game. In addition, Rivas offered her periodic reminder that street parking is free after 7 p.m., so here's a gentle reminder to plan out a parking strategy if that applies to you.

ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog forecasts sunshine and dry air in Houston, predicting sunny and 73 degrees at first pitch and by game's end.

The club said the roof will be closed.

Are tickets still available?

Opening Day tickets traditionally are among the most sought-after during the season, and the Astros are no different from that trend.

On Wednesday, a search of the team's ticketing website showed available sections in the 100s behind the dugouts and down the foul lines. A cluster of open seats in Section 134 in the right field cost $290 each.

Standing Room Only tickets are also available for $64 each.

Also on Wednesday, StubHub, the team's official ticket reseller, showed the least expensive seats for $71 each in Section 414 behind the third-base side.

What's this about facial recognition technology at MMP?

Tired of waiting in long lines in the heat? The new facial recognition software is designed to help lines move faster with ticketless entry. Here's how it works.

Fans should already be used to the types of bags allowed in, digital ticketing, and cashless purchases. More information can be found on the Astros' website.

During the offseason, Minute Maid Park announced an expedited entry system via facial recognition technology. ABC13's partners at the Houston Chronicle reported the "Go-Ahead Entry" will allow fans who sign up through the MLB Ballpark app to go through a special line without a ticket after clearing security.

According to MLB officials, users take a photo of themselves through the app, which is converted into a digital token to authenticate their likeness as they walk through the gates.

Eyewitness News spoke to fans who seemed to accept the new system.

"We definitely don't want to wait in line when it's hot," one fan said.

Who's new on the Astros?

Josh Hader, the top free-agent reliever in the offseason, was introduced by the Houston Astros on Jan. 22, 2024.

The Astros promoted Joe Espada, a familiar face in the clubhouse, to field manager, succeeding retiring legend, Dusty Baker Jr.

General manager Dana Brown also pulled the trigger on the team's biggest offseason move: the free-agent signing of top relief pitcher Josh Hader as the new closer.

Outside of Hader, Houston acquired role players to the active roster, including backup catcher Victor Caratini, and reloaded the bullpen after the losses of Hector Neris, Phil Maton, and Ryne Stanek. Pitchers Tayler Scott, Parker Mushinski, and Ronel Blanco - the latter two with sporadic appearances last season - are on the Opening Day roster.

What does the road ahead look for the Astros?

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Houston will end March with the Yankees. Cristian Javier is the starting pitcher on Friday and Hunter Brown on Saturday. A Sunday starter was not immediately announced.

Then, the Astros host the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series starting Monday, April 1.

After a Thursday off-day, Houston heads up to Arlington for a four-game rematch of the 2023 American League Championship Series against World Series titleholders, the Texas Rangers. The series is from Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8.

ESPN has the full schedule.

All of this is unfolding as the team expects to be without pitching ace Justin Verlander, who's beginning the season on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Verlander is expected to return early in the season.

What about the Texas Children's Houston Open?

The Astros Golf Foundation locked up defending champ Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala for the Texas Children's Houston Open set for March 28.

Houston has a busy sports weekend ahead aside from the 'Stros, whose Astros Golf Foundation is working in overdrive at Memorial Park Golf Course.

The Texas Children's Houston Open is set for Thursday through Sunday.

The first tee-time in the first round is set for 7:20 a.m.

Tickets are available on the event's website, and organizers promised opportunities for 'Stros fans at Memorial Park to view the Astros games.

