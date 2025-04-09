China raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

The president has claimed the tariffs will prompt countries to try to negotiate a deal with the U.S.

China on Wednesday said it would increase its reciprocal tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% from the previous 34%, according to the state-run CCTV news agency.

The measure came after President Donald Trump's additional tariffs on Chinese goods came into force, bringing the total rate of tariffs on Chinese goods to 104%.

The new tariffs went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, one week after Trump first unveiled his "Liberation Day" tariff plan.

In addition to the steep levy imposed on Chinese, the U.S. is slapping tariffs on imports from dozens of other countries, including:

- 46% on Vietnam

- 32% on Taiwan

- 25% on South Korea

- 24% on Japan

- 20% on European Union countries

Under Trump's plan, the tariff on Chinese imports was originally set at 34%. Added to an existing 20% tariff on China, that brought the total rate to 54%. After Chinese officials announced retaliatory measures, the White House said the U.S. would raise the overall rate on Chinese imports by another 50% -- bringing it to a total of 104%.

The first phase of Trump's tariff plan - baseline 10% tariffs on imports from nearly all U.S. trading partners -- went into effect early Saturday.