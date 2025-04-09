Ex-cop with alleged motorcycle gang ties faces new charges while awaiting murder trial

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A former law enforcement officer with alleged ties to a violent motorcycle gang is now facing a new round of serious charges while awaiting trial for a 2023 murder.

Aaron Frank Grant, 39, has had his bond revoked and is back in custody after nearly two years out on bond. He was initially charged with murder following the fatal shooting of Jesse Metzger, 31, a father of young children, along the North Freeway.

Grant, once a deputy constable for Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, was linked by prosecutors to a violent motorcycle gang. His legal troubles have now grown to include seven new charges, ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, continuous family violence, and injury to a child.

Court records show these incidents span from 2020 to October 2024, and charges were filed after Grant's wife filed for divorce.

In court documents related to the most recent charge, the Harris County District Attorney's Office wrote, "the defendant is a danger to the citizens of Harris County."

In a statement to ABC13, Grant's defense attorney, Joe David Wells, said:

"Aaron is not guilty of all these new charges, and we're going to address them one by one, starting with the murder charge. The common thread running through all of these new charges is his ex-wife."

The mother of Jesse Metzger, the murder victim, voiced her support for Grant's ex-wife.

"What Aaron Grant did to my son, Jesse, was evil, and what he did to his wife and her son only reinforces that. It's heartbreaking that she didn't have the strength or support to leave him sooner, before he did so much harm, but I'm grateful she eventually got out and was able to protect herself and her son. I pray for their healing. His behavior toward them only underscores what kind of man he is. Something I believe anyone really paying attention could see," Heidi Myers Fielder wrote in a text.

A trial date for the murder charge has not been set.

Meantime, the victim's mother fears the recent charges could delay proceedings even further.

ABC13 was unable to reach Grant's ex-wife for comment

