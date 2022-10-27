WATCH LIVE

Houston Astros' Justin Verlander to start Game 1 of World Series 2022

Thursday, October 27, 2022 6:20PM
FiveThirtyEight, an ABC-owned website that uses stats to drive stories, predicts the Astros again as World Series champs over the Phillies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, your Astros Game 1 starting pitcher has been announced for the World Series -- right-hander Justin Verlander.

While Verlander will pitch for the 'Stros, the Philadelphia Phillies will start Aaron Nola.

Game 1 of the World Series is on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Game 2 is on Saturday.

Verlander was also selected to pitch for Game 1 of the ALCS sweep against the New York Yankees.

2022 World Series schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

  • Game 1: at Houston, Friday, Oct. 28, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 2: at Houston, Saturday, Oct. 29, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 3: at Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 31, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 4: at Philadelphia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 5*: at Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 6*: at Houston, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:03 p.m.
  • Game 7*: at Houston, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:03 p.m.

* if necessary

