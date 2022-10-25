Mattress Mack betting big on the Astros and his customers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack will tell you he doesn't have a betting problem, he has a promotion problem. When it comes to sports betting, Mack and his huge smile can't be missed.

"It's not what I want to be famous for. I want it to be for the customers, for making it more exciting to buy furniture," Mack says with excitement. "When they do I call them to make sure it was delivered right and they will end the call with Go Astros!"

Mack's latest promotion is four Astro wins away from making everyone a winner. If the Astros win it all in the World Series and you buy more than $3,000 in mattresses, you'll be sleeping easy.

Mattress Mack says he started betting this year's Astros to win it all back in June and July to get better odds. Four more Astros wins and Mack's take will be $75 million. If the Astros win, Mack wins and everyone wins.

