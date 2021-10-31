body found

Woman's body found in ditch in N. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A body believed to be that of a woman was found in a ditch near the North Freeway in North Harris County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of West Mount Houston at about 9:57 a.m. Sunday.


The woman was walking down the street when a vehicle driving by possibly struck her, according to Lt. Paul Bruce.

The sheriff's office said the body is believed to be that of a Hispanic woman in her late 20s or early 30s.


Authorities said they have requested surveillance video from nearby businesses to help in the investigation.

