Police investigating homicide outside game room in west Houston

Woman found shot to death outside poker room parking lot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot to death Wednesday morning outside a poker room in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police received a call about a shooting at about 4 a.m. at Legends Poker Room in the 9200 block of Richmond Avenue.

SkyEye video shows the shooting victim was found just outside her vehicle at the exit of the parking lot.

HPD homicide detectives are investigating the scene.

This is a developing story, and we do have a crew headed to the scene. Please check back for more updates.

