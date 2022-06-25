woman killed

Man still on the loose after autopsy confirms common-law wife died of strangulation in NW Harris Co.

Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are still searching for a woman's common-law husband after she was found dead in her apartment in northwest Harris County on Monday.

Deputies were called to 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near US-290 and Highway 6, just before 10 a.m., where Jael Romans Gonzalez, 22, was found unresponsive.

Autopsy reports later revealed Gonzalez had died of strangulation.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a murder charge has been filed against 23-year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos, Gonzalez's common-law husband.

Investigators said they did not find any signs of forced entry at the apartment when they arrived, but they did report signs of foul play.

Gallegos and Gonzalez lived in the third-floor apartment at The Trails at Eldridge Parkway together, according to deputies.

The couple was expected at a Father's Day event with family the day before, but didn't show up.

Family members went to the apartment, forced their entry, and found Gonzalez unresponsive, investigators said.

Meanwhile, Gallegos was nowhere to be found, and the couple's silver Nissan Altima, with Texas license plate LJN3031, was gone.

Family members tried performing CPR on their loved one when they found her unresponsive Monday at her northwest Harris County apartment.





The sheriff's office said there were no documented family violence incidents involving the couple in the past. However, Gonzalez's family told deputies there were, but those incidents were not reported.

It was not immediately known how or when Gonzalez had died at first, but detectives did not notice any visible stab or gunshot wounds.

If you have any information on Gallegos' whereabouts, you're urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
