Deputies search for 23-year-old common-law husband charged with woman's murder in NW Harris Co.

Woman who didn't show up to family function found dead, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a woman's common-law husband after she was found dead in her apartment in northwest Harris County on Monday.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a murder charge has been filed against 23-year-old Miguel Angel Gallegos.

Deputies were called to 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near US-290 and Highway 6, just before 10 a.m. Jael Romans Gonzalez, 22, was found in her apartment unresponsive.

Investigators said they did not find any signs of forced entry at the apartment when they arrived, but there were signs of foul play.

Gallegos and Gonzalez lived in the third-floor apartment at The Trails at Eldridge Parkway together, according to deputies.

The couple was expected at a Father's Day event with family the day before, but didn't show up.

Family members went to the apartment, forced entry, and found Gonzalez unresponsive, investigators said. Meanwhile, Gallegos was nowhere to be found, and the couple's silver Nissan Altima, with Texas license plate LJN3031, was gone.



The sheriff's office said there were no documented family violence incidents involving the couple in the past. However, Gonzalez's family told deputies there were, but those incidents were not reported.

It's not immediately known how or when Gonzalez died. Detectives did not notice any visible stab or gunshot wounds.

"EMS went in, and they didn't give any kind of indication into trauma that was immediately known, so we are waiting on the medical examiner's office to give us that information," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

If you have any information on Gallegos' whereabouts, you're urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
