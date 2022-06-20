body found

Investigation underway at Jersey Village apartment where body found 'with some signs of foul play'

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators are at a Jersey Village apartment complex where a body was found inside a unit.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the investigation Monday afternoon at 10000 North Eldridge Parkway, near US-290 and Highway 6.

"A deceased female has been found inside an apartment, with some signs of foul play," Gonzalez tweeted just before noon.



Other details, including the victim's age and whether anyone is being sought, were not immediately disclosed.

An Eyewitness News crew at the scene observed investigators concentrated on the third floor of the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

