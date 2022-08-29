Woman found dead, car missing at mobile home in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a mobile home trailer in east Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to a mobile home trailer park in the 15600 block of Market Street at 10:24 a.m. Monday.

EMS was already at the scene when deputies arrived, investigators said.

They discovered a 35-year-old woman dead inside a closet in the mobile home trailer with signs of injury, according to Sgt. Sidney Miller.

The woman's family had reportedly filed a missing person's report earlier Monday morning and were out looking for her.

Investigators said there had been previous reports of domestic violence between the victim and her live-in boyfriend at the mobile home trailer.

The live-in boyfriend has not been found, but investigators said he is wanted for questioning.

The victim's blue Ford Escape, with temporary Texas license plates 35826K3, was missing from the mobile home, officials said.

She lived in the mobile home trailer with her boyfriend and five other individuals, Miller said. Her relationship with the other individuals was unclear.

Investigators were talking to family members and witnesses at the scene, working to gather more information.

A man who claimed to be the victim's brother told ABC13 crews that they hadn't heard from his sister for several days.

He said another sibling broke into the mobile home on Monday morning and discovered her body.

