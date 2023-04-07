Spring husband shot to death during struggle with wife over gun, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one gunshot rang out inside a Spring-area home on Friday while four children no older than 16 were home for the school holiday.

The kids were not harmed, but the Harris County Sheriff's Office believes a struggle over a gun between a husband and a wife left the man dead.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call in the 25700 block of White Springs Court at about 9:25 a.m.

Deputies learned preliminarily that an argument took place before the struggle, leading to the gun discharging and hitting the man, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sheriff's office has not disclosed the couple's identities, but it acknowledged the case will likely be referred to a grand jury.

