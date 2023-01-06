What we know about how suspect in Takeoff's murder made $1 million bond

Private investigator Jim Willis helped facilitate the bond for Patrick Clark, the man accused in Migos rapper Takeoff's murder, Clark's attorney said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A "family friend and concerned citizen" helped bond out Patrick Clark, the man charged in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff.

That's according to Clark's attorney.

ABC13 checked the bond paperwork and found that it listed Jim Willis, a private investigator who works for Clark's attorney, as the person who facilitated the suspect's bond, but he did not pay for it.

It wasn't immediately known where the money came from to get Clark out of jail.

RELATED: Judge keeps bond at $1M for suspect in rapper Takeoff's murder despite attorney's request

This comes after his attorney spent weeks fighting to lower his $1 million bond to $300,000 on the grounds he couldn't afford it.

Yet, records show that Clark made bond on Wednesday.

Initially, Clark's bond was set at $2 million, but Judge Josh Hill agreed to lower it to $1 million. Hill ruled that previous statements made by Clark indicated that he could pay a $1 million bail and that there are bail bond companies that would take on that risk.

For that reason, the judge denied the request to lower the bond to $300,000, keeping it at $1 million.

Prosecutors previously raised concerns that Clark wasn't being upfront about all his financial assets. They said he works as a local DJ and strip club promotor and deals largely in cash, so it's hard to determine how much money he actually has.

They also raised concerns over him being a possible flight risk if he is not in custody.

Clark had to surrender his passport to the court during a previous appearance.

He is currently the only person charged in Takeoff's murder.

While Clark maintains his innocence, detectives said he had a gun in one hand and a wine bottle in another when he was caught on camera firing his weapon. Those bullets allegedly struck Takeoff.

Fingerprints on that wine bottle are what detectives say helped identify Clark to authorities.

Prosecutors claim Clark searched for information about the case online and also searched his name and age in relation to the case. His attorney claims he did not know he was the prime suspect in the rapper's death.

Clark is due to appear in court again in March.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known professionally as Takeoff, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. Police said he was in a crowd of people and an innocent bystander near an argument over a dice game.

