The Houston Astros are heading to their seventh ALCS in a row, and ABC13 was there for a wet and wild clubhouse celebration.

ALCS game times revealed in best-of-7 Astros-Rangers clash with World Series trip on the line

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five of the seven American League Championship Series games are getting the primetime treatment.

And why not? Baseball-watching Americans are being offered the first-ever all-Lone Star State ALCS in history.

The video above is from the clubhouse celebration after ALDS Game 4.

The Houston Astros hold homefield advantage over their AL West rivals, the Texas Rangers when the league championship round begins Sunday.

Both teams finished the regular season with a simultaneous 90-72 record, but since Houston earned more wins against its north Texas counterparts nine out of 13 times, the 'Stros earned the AL West Division championship.

The 'Stros got to their AL-best seventh consecutive league championship series by eliminating the Minnesota Twins in four games. The Rangers swept their AL Division Series with the Baltimore Orioles and earned their first ALCS berth since 2011, the season they the second of back-to-back World Series appearances.

Minute Maid Park and Globe Life Field in Arlington will serve as the ALCS venues.

* - if necessary

2023 ALCS schedule, Astros vs. Rangers, best of seven games

Game 1 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m. Game 2 : Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m. Game 3 : Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.*

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.* Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

More Astros stories during the 2023 postseason run

MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from throwing 1st pitch at ALDS Game 1, not Mattress Firm

Astros not just facing Twins in Game 3: 'Shadows are a factor'

Correa back in Houston as opponent, says he's ready for his 'moment'

The roof, the roof, the roof, is it open? Fate of outdoor ALDS decided

Calling all Party Animals! Savannah Bananas coming to Houston

Astros start playoff run with hopes of ending 23-year MLB drought

Houston Astros given slightly better odds to pull out ALDS win over Twins ahead of Game 1

Dessert, not drama: Baker making weekly visits to soul food outpost

Astros playoffs: JV wins award, inside odds of Houston winning AL West

Too much partying? New chapter written in Astros-Rangers feud