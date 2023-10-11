ALDS Game 4: Jose Urquidy starts for Houston in potential series-clincher vs. Minnesota

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Houston.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros shouldered the pressure of winning Game 3 of the American League Division Series to tremendous success, combining high-powered offense and a shutdown pitching performance on Tuesday.

So, how will the team follow that up with Game 4 on Wednesday?

Ideally, with a win, but will Houston have more of the same from Game 3 trickling into its matchup with the Minnesota Twins?

Jose Urquidy, who hasn't started a postseason game since the 2021 World Series, is getting the nod to potentially wrap up another ALDS and send the Astros to their seventh consecutive AL Championship Series appearance.

Urquidy notably missed three months of the season with right shoulder discomfort, but he was relied upon during the last week of the season, when he started a pivotal road win in Arizona on Sept. 29.

The Mexican right-hander will get a chance to slow down the Twins offense, which got just one run scored by Carlos Correa in Game 3.

He faces off with Minnesota's pitcher, Joe Ryan, who will be making his first career postseason start.

Game 4 was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. but was moved to 6 p.m. due in part to the other ALDS ending in a three-game sweep. That's right, if the Astros pull out the series win, they will face the Texas Rangers in an all-Lone Star State ALCS, which begins Sunday.

The Rangers eliminated the AL's No. 1 seed, the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday night.

Game 5, if necessary, would be played on Friday in Houston.

2023 ALDS schedule and results, Astros lead 2-1

Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena celebrates a double against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning in Game 2 of an American League Division Series baseball game, Oct. 8, 2023. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox



Game 1: Astros 6, Twins 4

Game 2: Twins 6, Astros 2

Game 3 : Astros 9, Twins 1

: Game 4 : Houston at Minnesota, Wednesday, 6:07 p.m.

: Houston at Minnesota, Wednesday, 6:07 p.m. Game 5: Minnesota at Houston, Friday, 3:07 p.m.*+

All times Central Time.

* - if necessary

+ - If only one ALDS Game 5 remains on Friday, Oct. 13, the game will be at 7:03 p.m.

