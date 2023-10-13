Houston Astros' World Series odds doubled since ALDS Game 2 loss, FanGraphs shows

Eyewitness Sports was in the clubhouse with the Astros after the final out of their ALDS victory. Dusty Baker speaks with ABC13's Adam Winkler about the importance of the upcoming ALCS and what he wants from fans.

Caesars Sportsbook also priced Houston at +220 to win the world championship.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are in an interesting position.

After the Philadelphia Phillies eliminated the Atlanta Braves, who held the best record in baseball this season, the 'Stros are the only team in the final four of the 2023 postseason to hold a division title and had a wild-card bye.

And for that fact, oddsmakers and baseball statisticians currently have the defending World Series champions as the favorite to repeat, ahead of their all-Texas American League Championship Series.

As of Thursday night, FanGraphs gave Houston a 32.2% probability of breaking a 23-year repeat championship drought. This is a remarkable rise for the 'Stros, who had the second-best chance at 17% a day after they lost against Minnesota in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

See what two impressive road wins can do!

Houston's probability is double that of its ALCS opponent, the Texas Rangers, who have the third-best odds heading into their first league championship series since 2011.

As for the ALCS, FanGraphs currently has Houston favored three to two, or 60% to 40%, to win the series.

The Astros' position is also remarkable for where they were at the beginning of the season. They held a 9% chance of winning the world title, which was fourth-best behind Atlanta, San Diego, and the New York Yankees.

And for those who might be visiting states who allow it, like Louisiana, sportsbooks also believe in the 'Stros. Caesars Sportsbook gives Houston the best odds at +220, which means if you bet $100 and the Astros win the World Series, you would win $220 and receive your original wager back.

Of course, you can expect these odds to fluctuate as the series unfolds. Any Astros win or loss swings those chances.

2023 ALCS schedule, Astros vs. Rangers, best of seven games

Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia and Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez talk before a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Game 1 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 15, 7:15 p.m. Game 2 : Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m.

: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 16, 3:37 p.m. Game 3 : Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 7:03 p.m. Game 4 : Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m.

: Astros at Rangers, Thursday, Oct. 19, 7:03 p.m. Game 5 : Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.*

: Astros at Rangers, Friday, Oct. 20, 4:07 p.m.* Game 6 : Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.*

: Rangers at Astros, Sunday, Oct. 22, 7:03 p.m.* Game 7: Rangers at Astros, Monday, Oct. 23, 7:03 p.m.*

* - if necessary

