Police looking for Waller HS teacher accused of improper relationship with freshman girl

Waller ISD said the 28-year-old's employment was terminated after they received a tip that he had an improper relationship with a student who was on the volleyball team he coached.

WALLER, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a Waller High School volleyball coach and biology teacher who was fired following sexual misconduct allegations.

Joseph Anthony Mata, 28, is charged with indecency with a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student. He's accused of having sex with a freshman volleyball player.

Court records say the teacher spent time with the 15-year-old girl after class at Waller High.

The student alleged that Mata touched her inappropriately at school, and they later began having sex.

Mata denies the claims, according to court records. At last check, Mata was not in custody. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Waller ISD said Mata was placed on leave on Jan. 5, the same day the district received a tip about the inappropriate relationship. On Jan. 13, his employment was terminated.

The district released the following statement:

"The safety and well-being of the Waller ISD (WISD) family of students and staff is the district's highest priority. On Jan. 5, 2023, WISD administrators received a tip via the district's anonymous reporting application, CrisisGo, alleging an inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student. An investigation involving the Harris County Sheriff's Office began immediately. That same day, WISD placed the staff member on leave. District officials also notified Child Protective Services and continued to collaborate with law enforcement in the investigation. On Jan. 13, 2023, the individual's employment was terminated.



"I want to thank those who came forward with the tip and acknowledge the actions of our district investigators and law enforcement," WISD Superintendent Kevin Moran said. "This district will never tolerate a student's safety being put in jeopardy. We will act quickly and pursue disciplinary action to the fullest extent of the law. We are continuing to work with the justice system on this matter and are committed to working closely with any impacted student and their family."



"Having an app like CrisisGo where anyone can go to report a concern and we are notified directly and immediately is invaluable," Moran added. "I want to remind our WISD family that if you see something, say something. CrisisGo allows tips to be submitted anonymously or contact information can be provided. All tips are taken seriously, investigated quickly, and appropriate actions are taken."



No additional information can be provided due to privacy laws.



If you feel you have information related to this incident that may be important to the case, please call Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713.221.6000."