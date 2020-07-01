What we know about Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen since her disappearance in April

Vanessa has been missing since April 22. She grew up in southeast Houston, graduated from Cesar Chavez High School, played soccer, and loves the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.
Lupe, Vanessa's sister, said all Vanessa wanted to do since she was 10 was join the military. "She signed a contract with the Army to protect and serve the country, yet look how they treated her," Lupe said.
This is what we know about her case since first hearing of her disappearance months ago.
April 22
Vanessa was last seen on April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Her car keys, barracks room key, ID and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day, but her cell phone has not been recovered.
A reward of up to $15,000 was offered for information leading to her whereabouts.
ORIGINAL STORY: Extensive search underway for Fort Hood soldier from Houston missing since April
April 30
Vanessa's sister, Mayra Guillen, spoke to the media, saying it was unlike her to disappear
"At this point, I just hope someone comes with a concrete answer. They can tell us, I don't know. Something, anything, but something concrete, not just 'We're working on it, we're working on it.' There has to be something," Mayra said.
June 10
Vanessa's family members spoke again, saying they believed she was still alive.
"From the bottom of my heart I strongly believe my sister is alive. That whoever is keeping her hostage is doing it for a reason, because they know that at this point if we find her deceased, it's going to be much worse and I just hope that they are keeping her okay," her sister Mayra said.
They also called for transparency from Fort Hood investigators, claiming that other soldiers have disappeared from the base before.
June 14
Celebrities, including Houston rapper Baby Bash and Mexican-American film actress Salma Hayek, began to raise awareness for Vanessa.
Hayek, who has 15 million followers on Instagram, posted about Guillen on her page.
While Bash vowed to add $5,000 for information leading to Guillen. By June 16, the reward has been raised to $50,000 after an additional $25,000 from LULAC.
READ MORE: Reward increased to $50,000 for missing Fort Hood soldier
June 17
Army officials tried to dispel social media rumors linking the Houston-area private to another soldier who went missing in August 2019.
Investigators said they had no credible information connecting Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales' case to Guillen's. Sadly, Morales' remains were found in a field several miles from Fort Hood, his mother told ABC13.
His family is now fighting for a military funeral after the U.S. Army listed his disappearance as a desertion.
"He was NOT AWOL or a deserter. He was murdered," Wedel-Morales' mother, Kim Wedel wrote in a Facebook post. "He deserves all honors and respect due to a soldier."
Foul play is suspected in Morales' death.
FULL STORY: Family of Fort Hood soldier whose remains found in Killeen wants military funeral
June 18
The search intensified as allegations of sexual harassment surfaced from Vanessa's family.
Vanessa's family and their attorney said that, prior to her disappearance, she confided in her mother and friends about being sexually harassed on the military base.
Attorney Natalie Khawam said she's discovered at least two alleged incidents of sexual harassment -- a superior walking in on Vanessa showering and another verbally assaulting Vanessa with vulgar remarks in Spanish. Khawam said she's worried about how this case might turn out. She said Vanessa told loved ones she didn't want to report the sexual harassment out of fear of retaliation.
June 20
The search for Vanessa nears two months after the discovery of Gregory Morales' remains.
"Thank god it is not my sister," Mayra Guillen tweeted in Spanish.
June 22
A Fort Hood deputy commander spoke for the first time about Vanessa's disappearance.
"We want to bring Vanessa home as efficiently and as rapidly as possible. And towards that end, I'm asking for your assistance," Fort Hood Deputy Commander Major General Scott Efflandt said in a video. "We need to bring Vanessa back to her Army family and to bring her back to her family, and we won't stop this effort until we're successful."
June 23
According to Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, foul play is suspected in Guillen's disappearance.
"As we have stated from the day we opened a very extensive investigation on 23 April, we have not ruled anything in or out and are looking at all possibilities," read the statement. "At this point, and after the results of investigative information that has been developed in the last few days, we suspect foul play in the disappearance of PFC Vanessa Guillen."
WATCH: 'I'm praying for her to be found alive.' Vanessa Guillen's younger sister, Lupe, speaks about the missing soldier from Houston
June 25
Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspended its search for Vanessa as it moved to a different location, but continued the search shortly after once they learned of new information from investigators in Killeen.
June 27
After more than two months of searching, the U.S. Army compiled a list of FAQs about Vanessa's case. It also posted a missing person's announcement on their website in an attempt to spread awareness.
Texas EquuSearch crews received a tip and moved their search to Coryell County. Part of the Fort Hood installations lies within Coryell County.
Witnesses also reported finding unidentified remains in a field in Killeen, Texas, on Saturday evening, according to police.
KWTX-TV said the discovery was found within walking distance of the site where investigators found soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales' remains on June 19.
June 30
Human remains were found in an area near the Leon River, where a previous search was conducted. Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told ABC13 he believes they belong to Vanessa.
Vanessa's family announced they would be going to Washington to demand a Congressional investigation into her disappearance.
July 1
A person of interest in a Fort Hood case died by suicide Wednesday morning when authorities tried to make contact with them.
Later in the morning, officials confirmed the person of interested was tied to Vanessa's disappearance.
The man was a junior soldier who fled from Fort Hood late Tuesday. Officials say a civilian suspect arrested in Guillen's case is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier. She is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail and will be charged.
WATCH: "They lied to our faces. They didn't keep my sister safe. My sister is a human too." A sister of Vanessa Guillen makes a heartbreaking statement you need to watch for yourself
RELATED STORIES:
Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen's family says person of interest was tied to her disappearance
Foul play suspected in death of Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel Morales
Reward increased to $50,000 for missing Fort Hood soldier
Army launches sexual harassment investigation into missing soldier
US Army vows to find missing soldier Vanessa Guillen