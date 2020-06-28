Society

Family of Fort Hood soldier whose remains found in Killeen wants military funeral

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of Gregory Morales, whose remains were found in a field in Killeen, are fighting to get him a military funeral.

According to KXXV-TV, when Morales disappeared in August 2019, the U.S. Army listed it as desertion. Now, Morales' family is responsible for the cost of the funeral, and Morales won't receive a proper military burial.

"He was NOT AWOL or a deserter. He was murdered," Morales' mother, Kim Wedel wrote in a Facebook post. "He deserves all honors and respect due to a soldier."

Morales also went by his former last name of Wedel and was in the midst of being discharged from the Army. The end of his military service was due to be finalized within a couple of days of his disappearance.

The family reached out to U.S. Rep. John Carter to help advocate on Morales' behalf. Carter told KXXV in a statement that he has reached out to Fort Hood.

Morales' brother said the Army is waiting for autopsy results, but they said that they won't clear his deserter status unless he has been dead for 10 months.

