Baby Bash says he'll add $5,000 to reward in search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen continues, and more celebrities are trying to spread the word.

Houston rapper Baby Bash vowed to add $5,000 to the reward for information on Guillen in a Facebook announcement on Saturday.

He shared a photo of Guillen's mother and said, "FIND VANESSA!!!!! Anything anybody knows."

SEE RELATED STORY: Extensive search underway for Fort Hood soldier from Houston missing since April

Meanwhile, Mexican-American film actress Salma Hayek posted to her Instagram, with 15 million followers, the following pictures within 24 hours of each other in an effort to bring attention to Guillen's disappearance.



Hayek has really increased the visibility on this case because of her large following on Instagram.



Relatives of Guillen are holding onto hope that she is still alive.

Her sister, Mayra Guillen, said she spoke to Vanessa the day before she reported her missing on April 22.

The founder of lifestyle brand SpoiledLatina also posted to her Instagram, trying to bring the matter to the public's attention.


Fort Hood officials and special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public's help to find Vanessa.

Guillen's family said she was having a problem with someone else at Fort Hood before her disappearance.

A reward of up to $15,000 is now being offered for credible information on her whereabouts.

Vanessa was last seen wearing a black shirt. She is described as being of Hispanic descent, 5 feet 2 inches, and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
killeencelebritytexas newssoldiersfort hoodmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thrown from 18-foot boat without life jacket missing in Kemah
Home invasion suspect killed in W. Houston apartment shootout
Saharan dust travels off Africa coast into eastern Atlantic
Yates class president shares his thought on George Floyd
74-year-old home after long battle with COVID-19
George Floyd once arrested by ex-HPD officer Gerald Goines
Hot week ahead, but what's in store for Father's Day?
Show More
Woman who called police on man stenciling BLM apologizes
Where to deposit old, worn out US flags
Houston bar to close after workers contract COVID-19
How the Houston-area is celebrating Juneteenth this year
2 men injured in road rage shootings near Baybrook Mall
More TOP STORIES News