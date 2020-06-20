US Army vows to find missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

The United States Army is receiving heavy criticism on social media for its handling of Vanessa Guillen's disappearance.

The Army appears to be battling back with photos and statements, trying to stress its search efforts to the public. It vows to find the missing 20-year-old solider from Houston who seemingly vanished on base back on April 22.


Investigators said Vanessa's identification, wallet and keys were all found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. Her car remains parked on the installation, according to her family's attorney.

Fort Hood released three images but no video of what they say are soldiers searching the base on Wednesday and Thursday. Multiple requests from Eyewitness News for interviews about their efforts have gone unanswered.

In an update posted to Fort Hood's press website, they said the regiment has been "conducting extensive ongoing searches and continues to search every day."

"No one really understands how much we're searching; I hope we can find her and as much as I know America has faith in us to protect this country and to fight for our nation, I feel like they should have faith in us to know that we are doing everything possible to find her," said Sergeant 1st Class, Ashlee Ibarra.

"The 3rd Cavalry Regiment continues to aggressively search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen and we will not stop until we find her," said 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander, Col. Ralph Overland. "Our number one mission is to find Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. I'm laser focused on that. We are working with CID and law enforcement and we will not stop."


