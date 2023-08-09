Travis Scott will return to Houston stage nearly 2 years after Astroworld Festival tragedy

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's office is weighing in on Travis Scott's planned show at Toyota Center, nearly two years after the Astroworld Fest disaster.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the first time since the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott is returning to the stage in Houston.

On Tuesday, the Houston native shared on Instagram, "Utopia tour soon." Hours after his announcement, Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement that Scott and his promoters had "booked the Toyota Center for a concert in October."

Turner also addressed that the Toyota Center is a different type of venue, and the city expects the concert to be like any other concert that goes on there.

"Before (Tuesday's) announcement, Toyota Center representatives convened meetings with public safety officials and the city's special events office. They will continue working together to ensure this concert's safety, not unlike the thousands of concerts held at Toyota Center each year," the statement read.

The announcement of Scott's new concert comes over a month after a grand jury decided not to bring charges for the 2021 surge, where 10 concertgoers were killed as he performed at NRG.

