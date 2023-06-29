Houston police released a timeline of the Nov. 5, 2021, Astroworld Festival tragedy that left 10 concertgoers dead.

A full breakdown of what happened at Astroworld Festival tragedy, according to Houston police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a year and a half since 10 people were crushed to death in the Astroworld concert tragedy.

Nov. 5, 2021, started in chaos at NRG Park as fans began to pile into the festival grounds.

At about 10 a.m. that day, SkyEye captured large crowds already gathering at the park.

Hours later, at 2 p.m., ABC13 cameras captured people rushing to the gates, knocking them down as they ran in. Several people were trampled in that havoc alone.

Fast forward to that night, at about 9 p.m., Travis Scott took the stage, and 30 minutes later, a "Mass Casualty Event" was declared.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department gave a full breakdown of what happened that night after a grand jury decided not to bring charges in the deadly concert incident following a criminal investigation.

2 p.m. - Festival officially opens

8:42 p.m. - Show ends at Stage 2

9:02 p.m. - Travis Scott performance begins

9:07 p.m. - First 911 call received referencing distress in the crowd

9:18 p.m. - Group jumps fence on McNee, and Command Post received reports of injury at that location, which created distractions regarding incident response

9:30 p.m. - HPD receives reports of multiple people entering the medical tent and multiple people passed out at the front of stage

9:32 p.m. - Concert attendees climb a camera platform to try to stop the show

9:38 p.m. - HFD initiates an Ambulance Task Force, first victim transported to the hospital from medical tent

9:39 p.m. - HPD officially notified of victims receiving CPR and begin "show stop" procedure

9:47 p.m. - SETRAC declared a Mass Casualty Incident

10:12 p.m. - Show ends

All 10 victims, with the youngest just 9 years old, were crushed in the crowd, and their deaths were ruled an accident caused by compression asphyxia.

The lead detective in the case, Mike Barrow, explained a key contributing factor to the deaths was the overpopulation in general admission.

Still, officials could not pinpoint a specific factor that led to the casualty, calling it a complex investigation.

HPD said it plans to release its investigative report, which is more than 1,000 pages long.

