Grand jury considers possible charges in case of deadly Astroworld Festival concert surge

The FBI joined in Houston police's Astroworld Fest investigation with a public-facing website offered to upload photos and video.

10 people died as a result of the concert surge during Travis Scott's performance at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury is considering possible criminal charges in the investigation into the Astroworld Festival disaster, which left 10 concertgoers dead.

More than 18 months after the deadly concert surge as Travis Scott performed at NRG Park on Nov. 5, 2021, no one has been held criminally responsible for the tragedy. The grand jury's decision has not yet been made public, but a press conference is expected in the next hour or so.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

The victims, with the youngest just 9 years old, all died of compression asphyxiation, the medical examiner ruled.

Watch in-depth coverage of what unfolded at the festival in Astroworld Aftermath

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

Houston officials vote to require permit for outdoor music events if attendance is 500 or greater

Special Events Task Force outlines new safety measures in wake of Astroworld Festival

Families of 2 Astroworld victims settle cases over deadly festival

Travis Scott books 7-date Las Vegas residency at nightclub with capacity for 2,160 people